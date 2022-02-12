

Father-of-two has died after being stabbed in a high street brawl in north London.

Raza Gulzar, 29, Stabbed to Death While Protecting his Brother in Fight in London

In the latest deadly knife attack on the capital’s streets, the 29-year-old, named locally as Raza Gulzar, was allegedly killed defending his brother who had been assaulted in the suburb of Whetstone.

Witnesses described how up to 10 men jumped out of two vehicles before clashing in front of stunned drivers and passers-by about 10.25pm on Thursday. Police said at least one person filmed the violence.

Officers arrived in High Road and found the victim, from Walthamstow, suffering from multiple knife wounds. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Detectives said his “distraught family” waited at his bedside for him to recover but he died at about 11.15pm on Saturday.

Ten men aged

27 to 55 have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. They were later all released either on bail or under investigation.

Scotland Yard has now launched 58 murder investigations so far this year — which is the same number as the corresponding period in 2020.

A GoFundMe page, set up for Mr Gulzar’s wife and children, aged four and two, has raised more than £7,000 in less than 24 hours.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Newell, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We have made a substantial number of arrests but there is still much more work to do. The public can help us. I believe there was at least one person who filmed this incident on their mobile phone. I need those people to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101, quoting 8736/17JUN, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.