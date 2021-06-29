Raza Gulzar, 29, was stabbed repeatedly defending his brother who was being assaulted by a group on High Road, Whetstone at around 10.30pm on June 17.

Raza Gulzar, 29, Stabbed to Death Defending His Brother in London

He was reportedly trying to retrieve his brother’s car keys.

Raza’s brother, who does not want to be named, said: “He was a brave hero who defended his family courageously.”

The victim was taken to a North West London hospital, where he died at around 11.15pm on Saturday (June 19).

Sima Raza, 44, Raza’s cousin’s wife told: “He was a charismatic family man who’s life was simple and straightforward.

His colleagues would praise how decent and polite he was and that sums him up really.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person, and that’s what makes it so heartbreaking because he’s not that sort of a person to get involved in any kind of crime.”

Five men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to a North London police

station, later being released on bail.

Five others aged 27, 33, 35, 55 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All five were either released on bail or under investigation.

The family believe the attack was a case of mistaken identity and that “his innocent life was taken away in the most horrific of circumstances”.

Raza was originally from Norway and came to live with family in Waltham Forest in his teens after his father died.

He was married and has two young children aged just four and two.

His cousin said: “They are so young that they’re clueless, it’s only going to hit them when they’re older, but his wife – there’s just nothing left of her.

“They’re in complete and utter shock and it’s not quite hit them how this has even happened.”

The family think people often see a knife crime in the news and assume it’s gang related and that they’re trouble makers, but say Raza wasn’t that sort of person, describing him as a “completely straight, down the middle kind of guy”.