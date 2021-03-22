Rani Mukerji completes 25 years of her Bollywood journey this year. During an Instagram live session, she spoke about her next project Bunty Aur Babli 2, and whether Mardaani 3 was on the cards.

Rani Mukerji Completing 25 Years in Bollywood: ‘I am Still Learning’

On the eve of her birthday, Rani Mukerji surprised her fans by going live from Yash Raj Films’ Instagram handle. The actor spoke about her journey as an actor, shooting with Saif Ali Khan for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and also revealed about her next project.

Interestingly, Rani also completes 25 years in Bollywood this year. The actor made her debut with Bengali film Biyer Phool and later, featured in Bollywood movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996). During the live session, she said her journey in films is still going on.

“My journey has not stopped since the day I was 16. The struggle and learning are still on. There is a lot I still have to accomplish. The more I work with different directors and actors, the more I learn. With each film, I discover a new me. I love telling important and powerful women stories. I hope my next 25 years are as good as my past 25 years. And I hope I continue to get the kind of love my fans have showered on me till now,” the 42-year-old said.

When one of her fans asked her about her birthday wish this year, she replied, “The one wish is that crisis should vanish from the

world. Our life should get back to normal. The theatres should get back to business and we all should be able to watch films at the theatres.”

Fans were also keen to know if she is coming back on the screens with the third-instalment of Mardaani, a crime-thriller that saw Rani in an action-packed police avatar.

Quashing the rumour, Rani said, “No, there is no Mardaani 3. I wish there was because it is one of my favourite franchises.” However, she ensured that admirers are going to get a happy news on her birthday. “I hope you are happy with the announcement of my new film tomorrow,” she added.

Rani also spoke about Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel of her 2005 film with the same name. While the first film featured Rani alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, in the 2021 version, Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan. Talking about sharing the screen space with her Hum Tum co-star, Rani said that this time, on the sets, they spoke about parenting and exchanged stories of Adira and Taimur.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Rani promised that the audience will enjoy the sequel, which has been directed by Varun V Sharma.

“He has done a fabulous job with Bunty Aur Babli 2. He has given a nice quirky twist to the story. Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi have got an amazing freshness to the film. I am sure fans will love the film as much as they loved the original,” Rani said.

Rani celebrates her 43rd birthday on March 21.