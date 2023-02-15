Ranbir Kapoor’s “love” message to wife Alia, daughter Raha win hearts

Ranbir Kapoor’s “love” message to his wife Alia, daughter Raha is winning hearts of fans at home and abroad.

Despite being a private person Ranbir Kapoor however on Valentine’s Day surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha during a live event in Noida.

On Tuesday, Ranbir and music composer Pritam held a concert at Galgotias University to promote their upcoming rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

From grooving to his song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ to singing ‘Kesariya’, Ranbir truly entertained the audience at the promotional event.

The best part of the event was Ranbir giving a V-Day shoutout to Alia and Raha. He said, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”

The video capturing Ranbir’s message to his “loves” has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving

fans in awe of him.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “How sweet.”

“Ranbir is husband and father goals,” another one commented.

It may be recalled that Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”T

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.