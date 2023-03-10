Ranbir Kapoor believes Alia Bhatt is a better mother than a wife

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt is a better mother than a wife.

As he was speaking about bringing up daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir also said he has ‘mastered that technique’ of making their baby burp after feeds.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha was born on November 6 last year, a few months after the couple’s April wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu.

In a recent interview, Ranbir was asked to rate Alia as a wife and a mother. He said she was ‘amazing in both’,

but was a ‘better mother’ than a wife. Ranbir also reflected on his journey as a father and answered questions about celebrities that could babysit Raha Kapoor and plan her birthday parties.

Ranbir took Shah Rukh Khan’s name. He said Raha will be ‘very happy to see him’ when he shows her his signature arms open pose. Ranbir took Ranveer Singh’s name when asked about a celebrity who could be a ‘great entertainer’ for his daughter Raha.

Ranbir also said Karan Johar can ‘arrange the best birthday party’ for Raha, calling him the ‘best planner’. On the work front, Ranbir’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ also features Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.