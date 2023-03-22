The holy month of fasting will begin in Pakistan on Thursday, March 23, as the Ramadan crescent was sighted on Wednesday evening, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has announced.

Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, fasting begins tomorrow

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar.

The declaration was made following the committee’s meeting at Peshawar’s Eidgah. At their respective headquarters, the zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees also convened separate meetings.

Meanwhile, Ramadan moon had not

been sighted in neighboring India, therefore, the Holy month would begin on Friday.

“The crescent for Ramadan 2023 has not been sighted on March 22 evening. Hence, the first Ramadan fast this year will be observed on March 24, on Jumma (Friday),” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told ANI.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia had announced that Ramadan would start on Thursday in the Kingdom after the moon was not sighted on Tuesday. The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighboring Qatar had also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramadan.