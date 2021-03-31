Raja Yasin left the country on November 22, 2016, and was on the run for more than four years before finally facing justice today.

Raja Yasin Fled to Pakistan, Finally Jailed for 8 Years, Abused Girl in Bradford

He got in touch with West Yorkshire Police who arrested him at the airport after helping to arrange his flight back to the United Kingdom.

Yasin, 41, was living in Calderdale when he failed to attend his week-long trial in December 2016.

He had bought a one-way ticket to Pakistan where he was living with a partner and working at a call centre.

He was convicted by the jury in his absence of six offences against an under-age teenage girl, including having illicit act with her on multiple occasions.

Prosecutor Ben Thomas said Yasin appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on March 27 and was remanded in custody.

He was sentenced on a video link to HMP Leeds after pleading guilty to the Bail Act offence.

Mr Thomas said the girl was naïve

and vulnerable and still struggling as an adult with what Yasin had done to her.

At the time of the police investigation, he accused her of lying and said he was sickened by her allegations.

Today, his barrister, Gillian Batts, said he wished to apologise to the woman and accepted in full her account of what had happened.

Miss Batts said Yasin had no relevant previous convictions and left the country because his mother, who had since passed away, was suffering with cancer. She lived in Pakistan and Yasin had paid for her treatment while working there.

He contacted the police and voluntarily returned to the United Kingdom knowing he would face a lengthy prison sentence.

Judge Rose said Yasin fled the country rather than face up to what he had done.

“This was grave and depraved offending,” he told him.

The child was young and vulnerable and as an adult she still suffered with depression and lack of self-worth.

Her ordeal was made worse after Yasin ran off because she thought he had got away with it.