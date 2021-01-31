Daily Mail newspaper have paid damages and apologised to a British Pakistani couple for publishing an article which accused them of being dropped by the Home Office, harassing and bullying their staff as well as paying them low salaries.

Raja Usman Tahir and his wife Dr Angela Misra Wins Defamation Case in UK

British Pakistani cage-fighter Usman Tahir Raja and his wife Doctor Angela Misra, who are both counter-terrorism and extremism experts, had sued the Associated Newspapers Limited at the London High Court over the article published on September 8, 2019 titled “GP and ex-cagefighter husband accused of bullying and harassing firm’s low paid staff”.

The article alleged Dr Misra and Mr Raja bullied and harassed some of their staff; that the couple acted in a prejudiced manner by giving higher rates of pay to employees who were devotees of the same cleric as Dr Misra and Mr Raja followed; and that Mr Raja was banned from performing his job giving one-to-one mentoring to extremists including that the Home Office had withdrawn future contacts from the Unity Initiative (TUI).

It was also alleged, “Former staff complained that their salaries were comparatively poor compared to the income enjoyed by the company’s bosses, husband Usman Raja and wife Dr Angela Misra, who last year bought a five-bedroom home in Surrey for £1.2 million.”

Dr

Misra and Mr Raja had founded a company called the Unity Initiative in 2009 to undertakes de-radicalisation work, provide educational training programmes for police, probation, prison staff and deliver government consultancy services for countering violent extremism.

In 2016, they were offered a contract by the UK government after an EU-wide procurement exercise to offer mentoring services to convicted terrorists — those who hold an extremist interpretation of Islam.

As a matter of fact, the TUI was offered the renewal of its contract by the Home Office in 2019 at higher rates than before but TUI declined the offer. The couple was not dropped by the Home Office. Raja was also never banned from conducting any work.

Mark Lewis of Patron Law, who represented the couple, told this correspondent the Associated Newspapers Limited has published a correction and apology on its website and paid substantial damages to the couple.

Daily mail now accept that these allegations are untrue.

“We apologise and have paid damages to Ms Misra and Mr Raja. “

Raja and his wife Dr Misra said: “We are very pleased to be vindicated by this result proving that the Daily Mail Article published in September 2019 on The Unity Initiative and us was false and libelous. We have spent our lives working for the eradication of hate and uniting people across all divisions whether they be based on faith, race or viewpoint.”