Raja Sharif Shad from Gujjar Khan has completed the translation of the Holy Quran in his native Potohari language.

Raja Sharif Completes Holy Quran Translation in Pothwari/Mirpuri Language

It took him four and a half years to complete the translation in the Pothwari Language.

Pothwari language is a dialect of Punjabi Language, spoken in Pothwar region and is similar to Mirpuri language.

Raja Sharif Shad while talking to media said, “Allah Almighty has chosen me for this blessed good deed. I started translating the Holy Quran on 27th Ramadan four and a half years ago”.

Raja Sharif Shad has worked earlier for his native language by first

spreading the pothohri language through radio broadcasting for many decades and than dictionary, grammar, Muhawarat, sheikh saadi ki Hikayat.

He said that the purpose of translating into the Pothohari language is to make it easier for people who speak the Pothohari language to understand the Holy Quran.

The man said during this time he had a lot of difficulties. But Allah Almighty helped him in every step. “My eldest daughter Mahwish Raja helped me a lot in this regard,” he added.

Despite difficulties, he completed the translation of the Holy Quran in Potohari in a period of four and a half years. During this time, his wife passed away, but he did not give up.