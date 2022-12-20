A man who pleaded guilty to killing an ‘aspiring doctor’ in Birmingham in 2019 has been jailed for nine years.

Raja Khan Jailed for 9 Years for Killing an ‘Aspiring Doctor’ in Birmingham

Yahya Adan had just got off a bus and was crossing Alum Rock Road on 22 October 2019, when a VW Bora driven by Raja Khan, overtook the bus travelling at nearly 50mph. He struck the 18-year-old then sped away from the scene, leaving Yahya with catastrophic injuries. Sadly he died in hospital the following day.

Following a complex police investigation, 32-year-old Khan was arrested on 30 October 2019.

With the evidence against him, Khan, of Jersey Road, Alum Rock, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and committing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice at Birmingham Crown Court on 25 March 2021.

On Friday 26 August 2022, he was sentenced to nine years in prison and will be disqualified from

driving for five years on release.

A woman has previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and is due to be sentenced. Three other people have been charged with perverting the course of justice and are awaiting trial.

Detective Constable Jamie Simon who investigated the case, said: “This was a complex investigation and the family have been waiting for nearly three years for justice, so I am really pleased to see Khan is now in prison for his actions.

“I know this result will never bring Yahya back, but I hope it provides some comfort to his family.”

Yahya’s family paid tribute to their loved one at the time of the collision, saying: “Yahya was a beautiful, calm soul. He brought nothing but joy and happiness everywhere he went. Unfortunately, he passed away but his memory will always be with us.

“He was a beloved son, brother, an aspiring doctor and a precious member of various communities. His generosity, compassion and infectious smile will always be remembered.