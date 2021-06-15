Man fell in love with his mother in law and later on married her after divorcing his wife.

Raja Husnain Fell in Love With Mum-in-Law Nusrat and Married Her in Mirpur

Alleged couple who was arrested from Sector D-4 in Mirpur from house where they busy in killing ‘Korona Wairs’.

Nusrat Begum who is in her late 40s and belongs to Pir Taj Deen village of Pangeeri area in Mirpur and her son in law Hussnain Fiaz Vains Rajpoot were both arrested by Thothal police and were taken to DHQ hospital for medical examination.

Both told that they had married in a Nikah

ceremony after on 11th May 2021.

Husnain’s first wife Zainab told that they tied the knot in March 2020, but Husnain pronounced the Talaaq and then married her mother.

Hussnain was arrested after Mufti issued a fatwa and annulled his marriage with his mother in law.

Mufti stated in his Fatwa that it is equal to committing a sin, after which both the woman and man were arrested were taken to DHQ hospital for medical checkup.

Nusrat told that she did have the knowledge that marrying son-in-law is forbidden in Islam and that she had married him due to lack of Islamic knowledge.

Police have filed case and are further investigating in the case.