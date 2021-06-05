THE mum of a teenage boy killed in a crash has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son.

Rahees Mahmood, 18, Killed After His quad bike Crashed With a Car

Rahees Mahmood, 18, from Holme Wood, suffered serious head injuries when a car, believed to be a silver Ford Focus, collided with a quad bike, on which he was a passenger.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Broadstone Way, Holme Wood, just after 4pm on Thursday.

Tragically, Rahees was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said that the driver of the quad bike, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and two men, aged 19 and 30, have been arrested and remain in custody.

In a touching tribute left at the scene, Rahees’ mum wrote: “My brown eyed boy. There’s no words son. You were, you are my everything.

He was a former student at Tong Leadership Academy in Bradford and his family said that he was about to start a training course.

His mum Sarah Briggs said that a piece of her has been taken away after his shock death.

She told Yorkshire Live: “You can see how popular he was. He was a good kid.

“I love you, no words can explain the

pain. Just know you are loved deeply, and always will be my baby, my son, my little man.”

A sea of tributes has grown since Thursday evening, with people visiting the scene to pay their respects.

Rahees’ cousin Michaela Tomlinson said: “It all feels like a bad dream.”

Riley Wilson wrote: “You will always be missed u was my cousin and I loved u.”

Alan Wainwright, Labour councillor for the Tong ward, said he was in “shock” following the tragic incident.

“It’s quite shocking. I think it’s shocking that somebody has lost their life, and also that somebody else is fighting for their life,” he said.

“I’m surprised. However, until we find out more, it is difficult to talk about it.

“I’m sure there will be further information coming out from the police later on.

“It’s a shock, and I feel for all the families involved, but until the full circumstances are revealed, we just don’t know what’s happened.”

Matt Edwards, Green Party councillor for the ward, said it was a “really sad” incident.

“A young man has died and his friends and family have lost a loved one,” he said.

“I’ve already been in contact with the police and the ward team will be working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. But for now, my thoughts are with the family.”