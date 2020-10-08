Raheel Choudhary Pizza Chain Tycoon Allegedly Steals £250K by Fake ‘Eat Out to Help Out’

Raheel Choudhary a millionaire takeaway pizza chain tycoon is suspected of stealing more than £250,000 of taxpayers’ cash by claiming fake Eat Out to Help Out meals.

As reported in Daily Mail, Raheel Choudhary, who lives in a £1.6million house in Woodford Green, London, owns 61 Papa John’s franchise restaurants, he is the US giant’s largest UK franchisee. Because these non-existent meals were classed as ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, the taxpayer paid half the bill.

Papa John’s head office, which had told Mr Choudhary not to take part in the scheme, launched an urgent probe after being alerted by the Mail.

Last night, fraud experts warned the suspected scam was the ‘tip of the iceberg’, and highlighted how easily Government schemes could be

exploited, costing billions of pounds of taxpayers.

Mr Choudhary promised his managers bonuses for putting in large numbers of the fake orders.

Whistleblowers say he was was driven by ‘greed’ as his franchises had already seen a surge in business. Workers who raised objections were threatened with the sack or reduced hours if they spoke out.

Because there was no revenue from the fake meals, staff were told to record the ‘payments’ as vouchers.

Sales reports suggest five of his branches recorded more than 1,700 Eat Out to Help Out orders, despite the fact not a single customer was recorded as having ‘dined in’.

five of his branches alone went from almost zero in the two months before the scheme to more than £23,000 while it was under way.

Whistleblowers say this continued through most of his empire, meaning the total falsely claimed would be more than £250,000.

