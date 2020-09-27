Pakistani TikTok Stars, Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak gained fame filming different videos in important government offices, private aircraft, government buildings and other important private government places.

Rags To Riches Story Of Two Pakistani TikTok Girls and Their Luxurious Lifestyle

The two young girls shared that they started making videos on Tik Tok just for fun. Revealing about how they got access to such significant people of stature and power, Shah said, “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make Tik Tok videos with PTI leaders.”

Hareem Shah “I managed to get inside the premises and asked someone to please record the footage…I’m not aware of their position,” she told a local television channel following the incident.

Responding to how she was able to get inside the premises, she said, “Look I was granted permission and went in alone. I’m a Pakistani citizen and it is my right to have gone there…I did nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, Khattak added, “I made my first video with Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and the response I got was phenomenal. It was an impromptu video without any prior practice.”

Recently, their actual identities were revealed by an anonymous person. Both have changed their identities and belong to a middle class families of Pakistan.

Zarrar Hussain Shah said Hareem Shah is his daughter and her real name is Fiza Hussain. He said that he was at a loss of words while begging for forgiveness from those who were affected by the videos, including controversial clips and conversations of his daughter with politicians.

28-year-old Hareem Shah’s actual name turns out to be Fizza Hussain. She was born on 28th December, 1991 and her father, Syed Zarar Hussain Shah, is said to be a civil servant in the federation.

Her ID card, which has gone viral on social media, has a permanent residential address in Adiala Shergarh and

Nawabshah village in Tehsil Oggi district of Manshera, while her present address is Sector F XI, Islamabad.

Sandal Khattak’s real name is Sandal Shamim, who is 23 years old and younger than her friend Fizza Hussain.

Born on September 5, 1996, Sandal Shamim’s father is Hazrat Ali and she is a resident of Neri Pinos village of Banda Dawood Shah, Tehsil of Kirk district and her current address is listed on the ID card.

6 mobile phone sims of various cellular networks have been registered in the name of Fizza Hussain also known as Hareem Shah, which includes a 3 SIM of Ufone , Telenor and Jazz.

Similarly, Sandal Shamim has taken 4 mobile phone sims in her name which include 2 SIMs of Zong and one SIM of Telephone and Ufone.

Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak arrested and deported from Dubai due to illegal Activities

Both were in Dubai where they celebrated New Year 2020 while their stay at the Millennium hotel in Dubai. Millennium hotel is one of the quite expensive hotels in Dubai.

Both were arrested after leaking controversial videos of Pakistani Politicians and famous personalities. According to reports Hareem Shah and her friend Sundal Khattak were arrested by Dubai police due to their involvement in some illegal activates. After arresting, Hareem Shah deported from Dubai along with her friend Sundal Khattak to Pakistan.

According to Pakistani news anchor Mubashir Luqman, Hareem Shah is funded by some Indian and powerful Pakistani Politicians. Because she has controversial videos of Pakistani Politicians and gets money by blackmailing those politicians.

Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak applied for Canadian Nationality and had the plan to move Canada permanently. Meanwhile, they were staying in Dubai and were waiting for approval of their Canadian Nationality. But due to violating UAE rules, Dubai police arrested them and Hareem Shah deported from Dubai to Pakistan.

Just few weeks ago, several videos went viral on social media in which Sheikh Rasheed, Federal minister for Railways, was seen busy in video calls to Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.