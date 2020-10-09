Rags to Riches Story Millionaire Raheel Choudhary The Poster Boy Exposed

Raheel Choudhary, who lives in a £1.6million house and drives a Lamborghini, is a poster boy for Papa John’s and is used as case study to encourage new recruits;

He is the poster boy for the Papa John’s franchise model, paraded in the media as an example of how a hard-working and determined franchisee can become a multimillionaire tycoon.

Raheel Choudhary’s extraordinary rags to riches story even led the company’s bosses to fly him to the US so that the global pizza chain’s founder, John Schnatter, could congratulate him in person.

From humble beginnings, the 43-year-old businessman now has 61 franchises with a turnover of millions of pounds a year and a lifestyle to match.

Wearing Louis Vuitton shoes and a Rolex watch, he zips to his office in Canary Wharf in a matte grey Lamborghini before returning to his £1.6million family home in north London where a Tesla Model X and Range Rover are also parked on the driveway.

Papa John’s has capitalised on his achievements and – until now – regularly highlighted his success story.

A profile of him on the website of the British Franchise Association gave a glowing account of his life, describing how he started helping in his Pakistan-born father’s east London dry cleaning business before he turned ten.

At the age of 25, without any fast food experience, he opened his first Papa John’s franchise in Grays, Essex, and through hard work and grit slowly built up his business empire.

He was quoted as saying: ‘Running my first store was a real learning curve because I rolled my sleeves up and got to know all aspects of my business.

‘I think this was the key to my success, and I would advise any new franchise owner to follow my example. If you want to be a cut above the rest, you need to earn your crust through passion and hard graft.’

In 2007 he appeared in the Daily Mail as a case study in an article about franchises.

Pictured holding pizza in one of his restaurant branches, he told the paper: ‘You must excel – bog standard

outlets would not survive.’

Mr Choudhary added: ‘The food industry has more regulations than most, but the franchisor keeps us up to date with them, leaving us free to make money.’

The tycoon runs his business through a myriad of companies, having been a director at least 27, some for just a few months or even days before resigning.

Now the tycoon is suspected of stealing more than £250,000 of taxpayers’ cash by claiming fake Eat Out to Help Out meals, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Raheel Choudhary, who owns 61 Papa John’s franchise restaurants, instructed staff to record thousands of ‘phantom covers’ while the Government scheme was running, according to whistleblowers and sales reports seen by the Mail.

He is the US giant’s largest UK franchisee. Because these non-existent meals were classed as ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, the taxpayer paid half the bill.

Mr Choudhary promised his managers bonuses for putting in large numbers of the fake orders.

Because there was no revenue from the fake meals, staff were told to record the ‘payments’ as vouchers.

Most of his stores taking part in Eat Out to Help Out allowed only one customer in at a time to place an order and required them to wait outside until collections were ready, making eating in impossible;

The chef at one branch told how after arriving for one shift he was told to put 25 meals through as Eat Out to Help Out in one go, even though there were no customers in the store at the time;

In one week in his tiny Tunbridge Wells takeaway store – where there are no tables – 368 orders for the eat in offer were processed. All but five of them were for exactly £20.99. This included 49 orders in just one minute on the stroke of midnight in a store not large enough for ten people to stand in, let alone sit.

Whistleblowers say this continued through most of his empire, meaning the total falsely claimed would be more than £250,000.