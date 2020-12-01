A father who threw his 11-month-old son into a river was today found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Radcliffe Dad, 23, Killed 1 Year Old Son, ‘Believed His Son Was Turning into Devil’

Zak Bennett-Eko, 23, was seen throwing his son, Zakari, into the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on September 11 last year before walking to a nearby pub where he was later arrested. The baby died after being pulled out at 5.15pm.

A six-day trial at the Nightingale court sitting at the Lowry theatre in Salford heard Bennett-Eko, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, believed his child was turning into the devil.

His defence case was that because of his mental state,

he did not know what he was doing was wrong by the standards of reasonable, ordinary people and he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bennett-Eko, who was diagnosed with psychosis related to cannabis at the age of 17, began to miss GP appointments following Zakari’s birth, the court heard.

On September 11, Bennett-Eko had taken his son out in his pushchair at about 4pm while Miss Blood, then eight months pregnant with the couple’s second child, was upstairs in their home in River Street.

Opening the case, Rob Hall, prosecuting, said Miss Blood had told Bennett-Eko he needed to start looking after himself because she would not be able to care for two babies and him.

He will be sentenced next day.