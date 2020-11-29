Rabia Kanwal who got married to a Chinese man in October of last year at her home in Faisalabad, a northeastern Pakistani city famous for its textile mills.

Rabia Kanwal, 22, Thought She’d Married a Rich Chinese Man, But She Hadn’t

“My parents were happy and they told me that the Chinese man is rich and handsome and will keep you happy,” she told.

But when she reached China two months later, she was shocked.

“In Pakistan, a local pastor who played a role as an agent in my marriage, told my parents that the man has converted to Christianity, has a huge house in China, and will keep your daughter happy. But when I reached there he took me to a small house and confined me to a room,” she added.

“I faced a tough time there. He had not converted to Christianity, neither was he rich. I returned to Pakistan last month,” Rabia added.

She refuses to share any further details about her days spent in China but says she is pregnant.

Rabia is among the hundreds Pakistani women, mostly from the minority Christian community, who Pakistani authorities fear have become

victim to a bride trafficking racket run by a Chinese gang.

The men pose as affluent professionals looking for a bride and use the marriage for cross-border human trafficking — often selling off the vulnerable women in a foreign country for organ harvesting groups, rights groups claim.

There has been an influx of Chinese nationals in the South Asian nation, with Beijing bringing multi-billion dollars of investment in Pakistan through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a network of roads and railways under its ambitious Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistani authorities launched a crackdown against Chinese nationals and arrested 79 Chinese and Pakistani citizens who are suspected of being involved in trafficking using cross-border marriages.

An investigation team from Beijing has also arrived in Islamabad to help Pakistani authorities.

The group had displayed Banners in low-income Christian-majority areas of cities announcing matrimonial ads and incentives for girls who marry into Chinese families.

“Long-live Pakistan-China friendship. Attention: Christian girls from needy, poor and respectable families wanted for marriage in China; all expenses to be borne by groom, no education needed for bride,” reads a banner displayed in Lahore.

Chinese men gave $4,000-5,000 per bride to their local facilitators who paid $1,000-2,500 to the parents.