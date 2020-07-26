Rabi Pirzada Says Indian are Better Than Pakistanis, Will Leave Soon Like Adnan Sami

Former Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada, who left the world of music, complained about social attitudes, stating the reason for people leaving the country, saying, “She too will leave soon.”

In a message released on the micro-blogging website Twitter, she indirectly mentioned the self-criticism and also compared Pakistanis and Indians on the occasion.

Rabi Pirzada said in her tweet that “in fact, there is a reason why people leave Pakistan. Let me confirm today that Indians are much better than us. They never criticized me. ”

Addressing singer Adnan Sami, who renounced Pakistani citizenship and took Indian citizenship, she added, “I apologize for what I have said in the past. This nation does not deserve talents, neither your voice nor my paintings.”

Adnan Sami responded to Rabi Pirzada’s tweet, expressing his best wishes for

the future and wrote, “Find happiness and health wherever you choose to live.”

Furthermore, she added that if she leaves, she will be leaving to Makkah. Posting again she said, “Pakistan is my heart, my life. You guys are my own. If I leave my country ever, I will be going to Makkah. The social media channel which doesn’t promote Pakistan’s art stayed ahead on spreading negative news. I rejected my statement later, did anyone talk about that?”

In another social media post, she wrote “I deleted my last post. Yes, Pakistan has good people in it but they can’t fight with the bad ones. May Allah protect us all.”