Former Pakistani singer and actress Rabi Pirzada has demanded Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to ban the video-sharing app TikTok.

Rabi Pirzada Demands PTI Govt. To Ban TikTok

The former singer took to Twitter and addressed Fawad Chaudhry in her tweet, “If you can ban Basant and shisha cafes, then why not TikTok,?”

According to Rabi Pirzada, every day she sees the young generation dying accidentally while making TikTok. She wrote it hurts her seeing the number of incidents increasing.

Pirzada also maintained that the government can ban shisha in the cafes and kite flying then why not a TikTok,” she said. Earlier on Friday, the

Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued notices to the federal government on a plea seeking a ban on TikTok and other social media applications.

The petition stated that the applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, and others are becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters. Earlier, the app had been banned in Pakistan over ‘obscene’ and ‘indecent’ content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday banned TikTok in view of complaints. As per the authority, the app was given significant time to respond and comply with instructions to effectively moderate “unlawful online content”. However, In October 2020, the PTA had lifted the ban on a popular Chinese video app ‘TikTok’.