Jobless Rabi Pirzada Amid Her Video Scandal, Asking For Help To Launch Her Hijab & Abaya Brand

The controversial Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada is all set to launch her own brand Burqa, a form of the full-length veil for women. According to details, Rabi Pirzada come up with Burqa business after some poor women had come to her asking for help.

In her recent video message: Rabi Pirzada has revealed that some five women had shown up to her house to ask for financial help. She said that I came to know while interacting with the poor folks that they all were skilled in stitching work.

She posted on her instagram, “Salam, few days back 5 women came to me and said you have been giving our children education and groceries since long, now we know who are you, you left showbiz and now you don’t have work like us, when I didn’t answer they continued that they want to pay me back, by sewing my clothes and cleaning my house, cook food. It actually brought tears to my eyes they had no mood to leave me alone. There came this idea to my mind, ABAYA AND HIJAAB stitching, not for me, but to sell and let them find some work. So here I

need your help, if you have any skill from logo designing to market it contact me directly and must mention your skill. Let’s help these brave women earn there living. I believe best SADQA JARIA is to help mankind.”

Rabi Pirzada further added that I decided to take the initiative to start my own brand of Burqa, which would also provide the begging women with a respectable livelihood by contributing as stitcher of the product.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rabi Pirzada left showbiz industry after getting embroiled in video scandals few months back. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “I, Rabi Pirzada, have decided to distance myself from the showbiz industry.”

Rabi Pirzada appeared in many TV programs, Drama, Film, and hosting other TV related shows but since her private videos went viral on social media, she vowed to dedicate her rest of life for Teachings of Islam.