A man who is staying in a quarantine hotel following a visit to Pakistan says he is eating left over food to open his fast.

Quarantine Hotel ‘Nightmare’ for British-Pakistanis, Eating Left Over

The traveller from Blackburn is staying at The Radisson RED Hotel just outside Heathrow Airport. He arrived in the UK on Saturday after missing the deadline by a day.

He said: “The meal at sehri (the dawn meal) arrived 20 minutes after I was meant to close my fast.

“Then on Wednesday night nothing arrived. I had to open my fast with some left over dates from the day before. I ordered out just in case and lucky I did otherwise I would have no food whatsoever after having fasted for 16 hours!

Another family of five from the West Midlands are staying in the Radisson Red Hotel Heathrow following a trip to Pakistan and arrived back in the UK after the

deadline.

She got in touch after reading of the plight of other families stuck in quarantine hotels.

She told : “It has been a nightmare, the food deliveries are always incorrect or have some food missing and if I was to call about food being wrong they never answer the phone.”

She “The first roza (fast) there was no dates given at iftari and the food is not catered to our needs.

“Surely they should have made arrangements to provide from halal caterers as the food is all English food. For breakfast there’s no choice of toast or bread, eggs or beans. We have been here since 9 April and not had a proper breakfast.

“I have 4 children aged from 7 to 11 who are bored and have been hungry as the food is very bland which I then have to order from the local takeaway so my kids don’t get hunger. Again this adds the expenses up.