Qari Mohammed Riyazuddin Ashrafi Rehmatullah Alaih was returning to Manchester after attending an event at Masjid e Quba in London and passed away in a car accident.

Qari Riyazuddin Ashrafi Killed in A Car Crash in Manchester

Two other people who were also in the car died following the crash in the early hours of Sunday 16 January on the A1 Northbound near Wothorpe.

Police say a crash in which three men died took place after a car was inexplicably driven the wrong way down a motorway.

Adil Hussain, 25, and his front seat passenger Mohammed Riyajudin, 39, both from Manchester, were killed after their BMW was involved in a three car pile-up on the A1 in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Sunday.

VW Golf driver Craig Hewitt, 34, was also killed in the smash.

Police say it’s believed the crash took place after the Golf had been ‘travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons’.

In a statement the Sunni Dawate Islami UK said Qari Riyazuddin Ashrafi had travelled from India and was visiting the North Manchester Jamia Masjid.

The Sunni Dawate Islami UK has a strong following across Bolton and Lancashire.

A special appeal has been set up by Bolton based man to raise funds in memory of Qari Sahib. More

than £80,000 has already been donated towards a target of £100,000 for the national appeal.

The Sunni Dawate Islami UK said: “The Qari Riyazuddin leaves behind his elderly widowed mother, wife and two young children aged 6yrs old and an 18-month baby along with 8 siblings residing in a village near Bikaner in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

“Qari Sahab recently built a house for his mother in the village, the payment of which is partly outstanding. He also recently bought a house in Mumbai for his wife and children for which his family and friends need to be repaid. He wasn’t wealthy, nor was he comfortable, he was just making do with the bare minimum Allah had provided him and his family with.”

The statement adds: “Not only do we mourn the death of Qari Riyazuddin and the absence the community will feel without him, we mourn the loss for his family that was dependent on him.

“We plea with you all to come together to support this blessed cause so that Qari Sahab’s debts can be paid off and the future of his family be secured. Every penny raised will go towards Qari sahab’s family.”

The funeral for Qari sahab and Mohammed Aadil was taking place today (Wednesday 19 January) at North Manchester Jamia Masjid.