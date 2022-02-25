An Islamic tutor who abused two sister during home study sessions has been jailed.

Qari Faruque Abused 2 Sisters At Home Quran Session Is Jailed for 14 Years in Stoke

Faruque Ahmed taught the sisters Arabic during two-hour lessons held every weekend between 2009 and 2011.

The girls who were aged between eight and 12-years-old at the time, were assaulted underneath the marble dining room table at their home in Warley, West Midlands.

The girls kept tight-lipped about the catalogue of abuse until one disclosed the offences to an NHS mental health nurse on September

8, 2016.

The younger girl, now aged 18, disclosed how the Imam regularly touched her and how she would be struck with a bamboo cane if she resisted.

He would discreetly shuffle the girls’ chairs closer together to get within easy touching distance.

Ahmed, of Stoke was arrested on February 10, 2017 and in police interview admitted tutoring the girls but denied ever assaulting them.

The pervert was charged with multiple counts of touching a child and assault of a child.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday (23/11) Ahmed was jailed for 14 years having been found guilty on 10 of the 13 counts against him.