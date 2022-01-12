Bradford bus driver Asghar Badshah – known as Oscar – was kidnapped in Bradford and found dead in December 2019 and found dead in Batley.

Qaisar Shah Killed Asghar Badshah After Sobia Shah and Sabbah Shah Conspired To Kidnap in Bradford

Qaisar Shah originally faced a charge of murder over the death of Mr Badshah in late 2019, but back in October last year the 36-year-old’s guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution.

His plea can now be revealed today (Wed) after the Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC confirmed a date for sentence for Shah, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford, and three other defendants who have also pleaded guilty to related charges on an acceptable basis.

This afternoon Liam Buckley, 34, of Lynwood Crescent, Sunningdale, Berkshire pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap Mr Badshah.

A third defendant Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, of French’s Wells, Woking,

has already admitted the same conspiracy to kidnap offence while the fourth defendant Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Bradford, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire or possess criminal property.

Shah himself has already admitted the kidnap conspiracy charge and the conspiracy to acquire or possess criminal property.

During a hearing at Bradford Crown Court Judge Mansell confirmed that all the defendants would be sentenced on February 8.

At the time of his death, Mr Badshah’s family said in a statement: “We as a family are deeply shocked and devastated by the loss of our dear brother Asghar Badshah. His beautiful smile and charisma, as well as his generosity will never be forgotten.

“We as a family please ask for privacy during our time of grief as our elderly mother is deeply upset at this time. We pray for justice for Asghar and appeal to the public for any assistance they can provide to the police in this investigation.”