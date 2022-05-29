Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead by Unknown Men in Mansa India

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to details, he was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

He was traveling in a jeep when assailants opened fire. Two other people were also injured in the attack. Moosewala, and the other injured, were moved to Mansa Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr. Ranjeet Rai told the media that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil

hospital.

Media, while quoting, Mansa Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinder Singh, reported that several bullets hit Moosewala.

the killing incident follows a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

With Congress granting him a ticket from the Mansa Assembly constituency, then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted against the party saying that he would oppose the candidature of the controversial singer.