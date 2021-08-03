Ten days after the early release of Shah Hussain — who was convicted and sentenced for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times — the Punjab government provided an explanation, saying that Hussain did not receive any “legal remission” from the government but had actually availed “technical remissions”.

Punjab Prisons Explains Early Release of Khadija Siddiqui’s Attacker

In 2018, Hussain, the son of a senior lawyer of the Lahore High Court, was sentenced for five years after being found guilty in the case. However, it came to light last week that he managed to secured an early release and served only three and a half years of his original sentence.

According to a notification of superintendent of Central Jail, he had been released on July 17. The development caused an uproar on social media, with lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir questioning the merit of Hussain’s release.

Siddiqui, the victim, took to Twitter on Monday, asking why she was not informed of the development and held Chauhan “responsible for allowing early release of my attacker”.

Subsequently, in a video statement released today, Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan stressed that Hussain did not receive any relief in the form of legal

remission from any official such as the president, the prime minister or the chief minister.

Instead, Hussain availed “technical remissions” which are granted for good conduct and blood donations, Chohan said, adding that the details of the release had been released.

The minister said that Hussain received the remissions as per the law and the Constitution.

The Punjab government’s response comes after civil society — already enraged over a spate of violent incidents against women — questioned how authorities could allow Hussain’s early release.

Reacting to Shah’s early release on the basis of remissions, Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari said the “grant of remission by the prison authorities in Punjab is not in keeping with fundamental right to life of the victim” for a “grave and brutal crime”.

Sharing a picture of the details of remissions granted, Bokhari said that as a lawyer and a woman parliamentarian, “I advise the Punjab Gov[ernment] to suitably amend the prison rules so that equitable justice is meted out to women victims of heinous offences.”

She also urged the government to stand with all vulnerable victims of violence.

Siddiqui survived the attack by Hussain but the irony is that he has been granted remission after donating two bottles of blood.