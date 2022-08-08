Punjab govt to send notice to Rana Sanaullah in May 25 incident

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to send notices to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and SAPM Atta Tarar, to investigate the actions of former Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari.

A special investigation team will be formed to investigate the incidents of violence on May 25, the Punjab government will issue a notification next week.

PTI has approved important decisions under which it has been decided to send notices to Rana Sanaullah and Ataullah Tarar. The central leader of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry chaired a consultative meeting in Lahore. Speaker Punjab

Assembly Sibtain Khan, Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Information Advisor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Moazzam Jatoi, Hasan Khawar, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the incidents of violence that occurred on the occasion of the protest of Tehreek -e-Insaaf on May 25 were reviewed and the PTI leadership approved important decisions. It was decided in the meeting to investigate the incidents of violence on May 25. A special investigation team will be formed and the Punjab government will issue a notification regarding this team next week.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the team will identify the police officers involved in the violence on May 25. The team will complete the investigation and submit a report within a week.