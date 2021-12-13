Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s car was charged fined in London on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Fined for Violating Traffic Rules in London

According to details, due to the non-abidance of traffic rules in London, the fine ticket was generated. The Govern was present in an event related to his son at a fast food restaurant of Central London.

The car was parked against the London traffic rules. And the fine ticket was placed on car.

It is pertinent to mention here that the car was parked on W-line whereas under the traffic parking rules of London, no car can be parked on the aforementioned line. The amount of fine included payment of 140 pounds meanwhile an amount of 70 pounds is supposed to be paid within 14 days.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is a Pakistani and former British politician who currently

serves as the 33rd Governor of Punjab, in office since 5 September 2018.

He is affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and was a member of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2018 until September 2018.

Born in Pirmahal, Punjab, Sarwar moved to Scotland in 1976 and built up a chain of cash and carry stores. Sarwar served as the Scottish Labour Member of Parliament for Glasgow Central from 1997 to 2010 and retired from UK politics in 2010.

During his tenure at Westminster, Sarwar served on the Scottish Affairs Select Committee, and his youngest son Anas Sarwar served as MP for the same constituency from 2010 to 2015. He was the country’s first Muslim Member of Parliament.

He relinquished UK citizenship in July 2013 and became Governor of the Punjab, representing the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He resigned from the position on 29 January 2015 after disagreeing with government foreign policy. He joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) on 10 February 2015