Unofficial, preliminary results are trickling in the closely-contested by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab, with PTI dominating the race.

Punjab by-polls: PTI gets landslide victory in most of constituencies

PTI’s Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has defeated PML_N’s Muhammad Salman in PP-217 Multan VII, the unofficial results from all the city’s polling stations show.

Qureshi secured 46,963 votes as against Salman, who bagged 40,104.

The party has also emerged victorious in PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan IV, where Sardar Mohd Saif ud Din Khosa got 58,885 votes to beat Abdul Qadir Khan, who only

managed 32,907.

According to unofficial, preliminary results, PTI is in the lead across the majority of the constituencies, with PML-N leading in the remaining.

Among the mix is PP-228 Lodhran V where an independent is in the lead.

PTI is leading in PP-90 const Bhakka, PP-140 Sheikhupur, PP-97 Faisalabad, PP-202 Sahiwa, PP-158 Lahore, PP-170 Lahore, PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-167 Lahore, PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PP-83 Khushab and P-125 Jhang.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan has accepted that PTI has received a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls.

Speaking to media Khan said: “I accept that PTI has won and the party wholeheartedly accepts the opinion of the public.”