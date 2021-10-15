Public holiday announced nationwide on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The government on Friday announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal to observe the auspicious event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said: “It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shall be a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH) throughout the country.”

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi which falls on October 19. The moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal was sighted in Pakistan on October 7. The provincial government imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province as part of security arrangements on the occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri jointly chaired a meeting to review arrangements for various events of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The ministers said according to the directives of the Prime Minister, Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated in a grand manner. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for

holding the functions on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was informed that there would be two major events on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, one at the Presidency and the other at the Convention Center which will be addressed by the prime minister.

The ministers termed the announcement of the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority a welcome step. Through this authority, the young generation would be made aware of the history of Muslims and aspects of the Islamic Revolution.

Noorul Haq Qadri said Ummah could solve problems by adapting lives to the teachings of the Holy Prophet. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has released a schedule of various topics till October 20 in connection with Ashra Shan-e- Rahmat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the event to mark the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in Islamabad will be the biggest in the history of Pakistan. He said that Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will help apprise the world about life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUHH).

He said attention will be paid to the character building of the youth in the light of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to portray the true image of Islam.