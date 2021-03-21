Clashes with police as thousands, including Laurence Fox, protest against restrictions in London amid calls for protests to be ALLOWED after Sarah Everard vigil – and anti-restriction demos sweep Europe.

Public and Laurence Fox, Clashes with Police Against Restriction in London

Demonstrators were hauled away by officers at the protest in Hyde Park, London, at around midday today.

Hundreds of protesters met at the park before police broke up the proceedings and made arrests.

It comes as politicians across the House of Commons called for Priti Patel (inset) to change crisis legislation to allow protests despite restrictions.

More than 60 MPs joined campaign groups Big Brother Watch and Liberty in writing to the Home Secretary (inset top) to say it is a human right to demonstrate.

Tories Steve Baker and Sir Christopher Chope as well as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Dawn Butler signed the letter.

They are calling on Ms Patel to tell police to ‘facilitate’ protests and avoid forcing them to ‘decipher precisely what is required’.

It comes as activists are expected to take to the streets across Britain again on Saturday as they call for an end to restrictions.