PTI’s Tehsil Nazim among 7 killed in Abbottabad attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tehsil Nazim from Havelian, Abbottabad, Atif Munsif Khan, and six other people were killed in a targeted attack on Monday.

As per details, Atif Munsif was reportedly on his way home when some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle. The assailants also fired a rocket launcher after which the vehicle caught fire.

DPO Umar Tufail said that the firing incident took place near Havelian and people are confirming the presence of the tehsil nazim in the vehicle. He added that the vehicle caught fire due to heavy firing resorted to by the attackers.

resorted to by the attackers.

According to the police, Atif, four security guards, and two other workers were killed in the attack.

The police have cordoned off the crime scene and launched an investigation, it said.

The bodies present in the vehicle were completely burnt. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told the media that the attack was apparently carried out by unidentified men due to personal enmity.

Earlier in the month, two security guards of Mir Sardar Khan, son of PTI member of Balochistan Assembly Yar Muhammad Rind, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting the former’s convoy in Nosham area of the province.