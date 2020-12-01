PTI’s Ali Tareen Puts Aside Politics, Says “Aseefa Bhutto Is Pretty Cool”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Khan Tareen on Monday weighed in on the political debut of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aseefa Bhutto saying “political differences aside, she’s pretty cool”.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Benazir Bhutto, recently made her political debut in Multan.

The 27-year-old delivered her first major political address at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on November 30. Her political address is seen as Aseefa’s formal entry into politics.

The son of PTI big wig Jehangir Khan Tareen was quick to offer his two cents on Aseefa’s speech on the microblogging site.

Ali Khan Tareen @aliktareen “Political differences aside, Aseefa is pretty cool.”

Pakistani social media users are happy about how Ali praised Aseefa as she begins her political career. Someone even asked if Ali wishes to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).