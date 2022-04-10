Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sunday staged a protest demonstration outside Avenfield flats against the ouster of Imran Khan’s government.

PTI workers protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London

Avenfield flats are the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The outraged workers chanted slogans while holding flags of Pakistan against the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. Meanwhile, supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have also reached the Avenfield flats to show solidarity with the party supremo.

The confrontation between the two groups turned into an arena of

slurs and slogans raised against each party’s leadership.

Fearing the clash between the supporters of both the parties, police continents have reached the Avenfield apartments to control the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of the no-trust motion. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.