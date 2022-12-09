PTI takes lead in AJK local government elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is reported to have taken lead over its opponents in the third and final phase of the AJK local government (LG) polls.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results gathered by MM News from multiple sources, out of a total 1,083 seats, results about 1048 seats have become available which show the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 360 seats. Independent candidates remain second on the list with 309 seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has grabbed 224 seats, followed by Pakistan

People’s Party with 138 seats. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan secured eight seats and AJK Muslim Conference and JUI secured eight and one seat respectively.

The unofficial results of 111 out of 116 seats in the district council of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhambar have been received.

In Mirpur and Kotli Municipal Corporations, PTI is leading with 23 seats out of 46 in Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

Besides these, PTI won four out of 14 seats of Kotli Municipal Corporation, while PML-N got three seats, PPP grabbed one seat and six independent candidates were declared victorious as per unconfirmed and unofficial results.