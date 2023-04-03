PTI supporters will be ashamed for supporting Imran Khan: Saad Rafique

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf will be ashamed to support Imran Khan.

In his message on Twitter, Saad Rafique said that Pakistan will not let the pyre of civil power burn anymore. In a tweet, he said that if the power-hungry Imran mafia was concerned with the problems and sufferings of Pakistanis, then he would not have done politics in the flood.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that he needs power at any cost

to fulfill his wishes. The time will soon come when PTI supporters will be ashamed to support Imran Khan, he said.

It should be noted that earlier Khawaja Saad Rafique said in the context of holding general elections that if Imran Khan takes one thing, he will demand another.

Talking to the media representatives in Lahore at the beginning of February, Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it is his personal opinion that the elections should be held simultaneously in the country. Elections are not a general thing, they are also held in specific situations, he said.