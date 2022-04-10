Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters on Sunday evening held protest rallies across the country against the alleged foreign conspiracy against the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

PTI stages nationwide rallies against Imran Khan’s ouster

Ousted PM Imran Khan had appealed to the public to stage a protest against the alleged foreign conspiracy against his government. Later, a no-trust motion, tabled by the joint opposition against Imran Khan succeeded and he lost his government.

On Sunday evening. PTI workers and supporters across the country took to the streets and staged protest rallies against the ouster of Imran Khan. Almost in every small and big city and the town of the country, protest rallies were held which were attended by thousands of Imran Khan’s supporters.

Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang, Quetta, Okara, Islamabad, Lahore and Abbottabad are among the cities were demonstrations were held. Protests were also staged in Bajaur and Lower Dir.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day. He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a “betrayal with the country’s politics and Constitution”. The party later issued a schedule of the various protests that were planned for cities all over the country.

The outraged and charged PTI workers chanted slogans against the alleged conspiracy and in favor of PTI chairman Imran Khan. While addressing the rallies PTI national and local leaders vowed to

protect the sovereignty of Pakistan against foreign conspiracy.

Protests in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore

A protest was held in Karachi on Rashid Minhas Road where a large number of supporters, including women and children, were in attendance.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh was among the local PTI leaders present. The protestors chanted slogans against the ‘imported government’ as well as PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The protests in Islamabad started from Zero Point, with PTI supporters gathering and waving flags while chanting slogans in the former prime minister’s favour. Traffic flow of traffic at Srinagar Highway was affected due to the rally with long traffic lines forming.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid also addressed a rally at Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli and lashed out at the PML-N, taking aim in particular at Shehbaz Sharif and alleging that he was trying to avoid indictment in a money laundering reference.

A large number of protesters including women and children turned up at Peshawar Press Club and expressed solidarity with the ousted prime minister. The crowd chanted slogans against Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the heads of other political parties.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar posted a video of a rally from his constituency of NA-126 leaving for Liberty Chowk. PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry also shared a video of a rally from the city’s NA-133 constituency to Liberty Market in which slogans against the United States could be heard. Other videos shared by the PTI showed a throng of supporters and party diehards out in full force at Liberty Chowk.