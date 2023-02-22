Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “Jail Bharo Tehreek” begun on Wednesday with senior party leaders voluntarily surrendered themselves to the police.

PTI senior leaders surrender to police as party kicks off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

PTI senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni and others surrendered to police.

The drive aims to counter the “attack on constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights” and the “economic meltdown” by the incumbent government.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the PTI is set to start the Jail Bharo campaign for two main reasons.

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights. We are facing sham FIRs and NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people,” wrote the PTI chief.

Khan said that the second reason is against the economic meltdown brought on by a “cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in

looted wealth and gotten NROs for themselves while crushing the people, especially, the poor and the middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation and rising unemployment.”

However, Imran Khan shared a video message with his followers, urging them to “fill up prisons and shatter the idols of fear”.

He called on all Pakistanis to join the movement to achieve “Haqeeqi Azadi”.

The PTI chief, in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, had announced the movement on February 4.

Govt to scrutinise arrested workers

The provincial government decided that the criminal history, tax and bank records of people arrested under the PTI’s court arrest drive will be thoroughly scrutinised. If anyone is found involved in corruption or criminal cases, immediate action will be triggered against them, said the media reports.

In a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a decision has been made that women and poor workers would not be detained during the PTI movement.