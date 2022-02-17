PTI Seeks Arrested of Maryam Nawaz For Mocking First Lady, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aliya Hamza has filed a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking arrest of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for allegedly mocking Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady, Bushra Bibi.

The petition filed by Aliya Hamza stated that Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with politics and Maryam Nawaz has been engaged in the “character assassination” of the First Lady.

While responding to the petition filed against her by PTI lawmaker, the PML-N Vice President

Maryam Nawaz said: “My mother who was in ICU deserves the same respect your wife and so do the sisters and daughters of the Opposition”.

Earlier today, the FIA arrested journalist Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

The government after the program launched a complaint with the FIA that acted promptly and arrested Baig for his primary role in the entire debate.