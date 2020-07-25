The Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced its verdict over the appeal of a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Uzma Kardar on Saturday, ordering her to resign as the provincial legislator in the Punjab Assembly.

PTI Orders MPA Uzma Kardar to Resign Over a Audio Leak about First Lady Bushra Bibi

She argued that a personal conversation she had with a confidant can’t be used against her on the national scale, she said that everyone knew that she had been a strong advocate for PTI in the past 8 years and has never spoken ill of the party in any capacity.

She further stated in her rebuttal to the allegation against her that her rights as a citizen had been usurped by means of leaking a personal call.

“I would like permission from the political party to approach the

Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) to probe the matter further,” said Kardar.

“Legal clauses were ignored in the intra-party inquiry carried out against me as there was no formal application filed.”

The appeal submitted by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar over a controversial audio leak has been rejected by the party’s accountability and discipline committee.

The political party has ended basic member of Kardar over violation of the party discipline and directed to immediately resign from her position as the provincial lawmaker.

Sources have claimed that Kardar had tried contacting Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar but her efforts were to no avail.

The committee stated in its decision that Uzma Kardar had delivered controversial statements against senior party leaders in her telephonic conversation with a journalist and the action was taken in accordance with the clause 3 of the party’s constitution. The politician dented the reputation of the ruling political party, said the committee.