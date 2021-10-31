Former president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi division and member Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been diagnosed with the deadly disease of cancer.

PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi diagnosed with cancer

According to details, Sindh Assembly member, Firdous Shamim Naqvi informed his relatives, political leaders, party workers and friends that doctors believe that he has advanced stage throat cancer but how dangerous it is will be revealed after biopsy.

Former Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that after the biopsy on

October 30, the result is

awaited which will take one week.

MPA Naqvi said he is committed to fighting cancer and appealed to the party leaders, workers to pray for his early recovery.

Senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, while requesting prayers from friends, said that he would

continue his efforts for the cause for which he was working as positively as he could.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to help him and his family to fight and succeed in incurable diseases like cancer.

The PTI leader further said that he apologized to all those who were affected by his actions or words.