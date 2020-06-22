PTI Minister Zartaj Gul Says “Karona Waris 19” Means It Has ’19 Points, Can Be Applied in Any Country’

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir had social media in stitches after she provided the definition of Karona Waris-19.

The program anchor of state-run channel PTV asked the minister about the government’s decision of lifting restriction in Ramadan that caused spike in the cases. In response, Zartaj Gul said: “Earlier, WHO termed it an endemic. It is a flu so we have to develop ‘live-able’ conditions and start following the government’s standard operating procedures.”

She went on to say “Karona Waris-19 means that it has 19 points that can be applied in any country in any way,” she said during a current affairs show on state-run TV show.

Actually, It means ‘the year in which the disease emerged is 2019’. But Zartaj Gul’s novel definition stirred a storm on social media, with Twitterati

posting her video clip and taking shots at the minister for not knowing enough about it.

The minister took to Twitter a few hours after her video clip started trending on social media, to issue a clarification.

“Every day I appear on national TV and speak without a piece of paper (parchi),” she tweeted. “Wanted to say that the infections effect and intensity varies across different countries. Instead of crying on the situation over a minor mistake, maybe that will be better for them. I am not afraid of criticism, it strengthens me.”