Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took her daughter to task on social media for insulting the federal cabinet.

PTI Minister and Her Daughter Spars Each Other Over Shameful Witchcraft

Mazari’s daughter and young lawyer, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, had insinuated that the country was being ruled by witchcraft. However, the minister took exception to the ‘shameful’ comments and slammed the “personal attack”.

“I am ashamed you would resort to such low, personalised, unsubstantiated attacks — especially since as a lawyer you should know [that] without any proof hurling such accusations is defamation,” the minister said. “When all substantive issue-based criticism fails, this level of personal attack is plain shameful,” she added.

Imaan had tweeted that if the country was to be run by witchcraft, why was a huge amount of taxpayer money being wasted on the prime minister’s oversized cabinet? “The country has been made a mockery of with [the use of] witchcraft — how can it be that we do not talk about those who practice it,” Imaan had said in her tweet.

She was repeating allegations ecently been pushed by several news of the opposition regarding unsubstantiated claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan relies on witchcraft and sorcery (jadoon toona) to make key decisions regarding the affairs of the state.

Earlier prominent journalist and television show host Asma

Shirazi has been at the centre of a controversy after she wrote a column that featured similar insinuations.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan makes appointments through magic spells and occult.

Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court after hearing of her case, she said the PML-N would not allow Imran Khan to become a political martyr because of his government’s incompetence and failures.

“Imran is neither a constitutional nor an elected prime minister. Imran is occupying the seat of prime minister by ‘robbing’ the mandate of Nawaz Sharif.”

She said Imran Khan is running the affairs of the country on the basis of witcraft and magic spells. “The country has been turned into a laughing stock on the world stage if Djins (supernatural and occult) play a role in appointments of the most important security institutions. She said if the magic spell is so successful, why doesn’t the PM employ them to improve the performance of government and to reduce the prices of flour, sugar and diesel.

She said: “The whole country has been turned into an object of universal derision “Tamasha” because you want to retain a person who runs your government and stalks your political opponents.” She said no one can fool the nation who know the real power wielders behind the PM.