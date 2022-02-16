Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday, advised the public to stay home and save petrol after the recent hike took prices of all petroleum products to their highest-ever level.

PTI Minister Advises Public to Stay Home To Save Petrol After Historic Price Hike

Talking to the media at the Parliament House in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistan does not have any indigenous production of oil and the government cannot provide further subsidies.

He said that if Pakistan was an oil-rich country, it would have been a different situation but the government has to buy oil from the international market which cannot be subsidized. He mentioned that the price of oil in the international market has crossed $95 a barrel and

the government is not collecting any taxes on petroleum products to provide relief to the public. He added that it is better to travel only when needed to save petrol.

He said that the country is passing through a hard time and the public has to change their habits accordingly. He further said that the public should use public transportation or switch to carpooling to minimize the use of petroleum products.

“If you don’t have to go out for any necessary work, don’t leave your homes. If you must go, try to use the carpooling system”, the minister remarked.

Shibli Faraz said that the Ministry of Science and Technology is trying to reduce the consumption of electricity through innovative ideas and policies. He added that by reducing consumption the import bill of oil can be reduced.