PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Remanded Physically in Police Custody for Two Days

A district and sessions court in Islamabad Wednesday night approved two days police remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case.

Earlier in the day , the court had reserved its verdict in the sedition case against Fawad Chaudhry.

The Islamabad Police have sought an eight-day physical remand of the PTI leader, however, the former federal minister’s counsels have vehemently denied all charges and demanded their dismissal.

Fawad’s lawyers

told the court that the charges were politically motivated and since the PTI leader made the statements in Lahore, his case should have been registered in the city and not Islamabad.

The PTI leader was arrested rom his Lahore residence earlier today after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

After obtaining transitional remand from a court in Punjab’s capital, the police shifted the ex-information minister to Islamabad, where he was presented before the H-8 court.