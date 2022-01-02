Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said that the government would proceed against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif over submitting a fake affidavit before the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the return of his brother Nawaz Sharif from London, reported.

PTI Govt To Proceed Agains Shehbaz Sharif Over Fake Affidavit On Nawaz’s Return

While speaking to media in Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has directed the attorney general to take measures needed for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit regarding his brother’s return and now Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan,” he said

adding that action would be initiated against the opposition leader over submitting a fake affidavit.

He further said that the court should also summon Shehbaz Sharif over the return of Nawaz Sharif from London.

It is to be noted that Shehbaz Sharif in an affidavit submitted with the LHC had assured that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London after his full recovery.

On Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case. The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs2 million each to the court for securing his release.