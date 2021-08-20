An inquest will be held into how a Derby man was released from a psychiatric hospital before killing his partner.

Psycho Man Who Set Fire 1st Wife, Killed 2nd Wife Sohbia Tabasim in Derby, Inquest

Sohbia Khan was murdered at her home in Pear Tree Crescent in Normanton by Atual Mustafa, in 2017.

Mustafa had been released from a secure psychiatric unit at the Cygnet Hospital in Derby, in 2015, after being given a hospital order in 2009 for attacking, torturing and setting fire to another woman.

He is also known to have had an affair with a member of staff while at the unit.

An inquest into how he was released from the hospital on London Road will begin on March 8 after a pre-inquest review held on Thursday, August 19.

In the three-hour hearing at Derby Coroner’s Court, assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said that although Mustafa “does not want any involvement in this case”, she said there was a public interest in disclosing his medical records to relevant parties, including psychiatric reports.

She said: “I have to do everything I can to protect Mr Mustafa’s information.

“It is a balancing exercise between Mr Mustafa’s rights to keep these matters private and the public interest.”

Miss Khan’s family said in 2018 that “evil” Mustafa should have been imprisoned for his earlier offences and called on authorities to learn from the case.

Speaking in May 2018, Miss Khan’s brother, Javad Khan, said: “We believe he was wrongly diagnosed. He should have been sent to prison for a very long time.

“He’s evil and dangerous. He played the authorities and faked his problems and

that’s what the jury believed.

“What he did to his first victim is absolutely horrific. It’s beyond belief. And to think he was given a hospital order, released after a few years and then went on to murder my sister is sickening.

“He should have had a long prison sentence then he would not have been able to do what he did to Sohbia. He would still be in prison and my sister would be alive. The public would have been free from the serious risk he poses.

“When he was released and allowed back out again he played them once more. He faked his name, faked his background. He was not supposed to have any relationships but he found my sister and he murdered her.

“I want serious lessons to be learnt from all of this. How was he given a hospital order, released and then allowed to form a relationship with Sohbia? He should have been found out but he wasn’t.

“He should have been found out at each stage but he wasn’t.”

Mustafa, who went by the name Asif to hide his past when he met Miss Khan, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 and must serve a minimum of 32 years.

He was found guilty of murder by the jury in just 45 minutes after the court heard how he had previously beaten Miss Khan and replaced her phone with one which had no internet connection.

Only a month earlier she had been lured to Derby from Bradford to live with Mustafa, who failed to notify police of his new relationship as was required by the terms of his discharge from hospital.