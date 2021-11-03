One of the city’s biggest and richest mosques failed to keep basic financial records that proved how much money it got in donations, independent auditors have found.

‘Proud Pakistani Muslim’ and Chairman of Ghamkol Sharif Mosque Steals £17,000

It means questions hang over the most recent accounts filed by the charity that runs Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Small Heath.

Ahsan ul Haq, the chairman of Ghamkol Sharif mosque is currently being investigated by the Charity Commission and the police for the fraudulent misappropriation of £17,000+ to his private Barclays account during the first lockdown.

Saddique Hussain also liaised with the PPE Seller and was involved in the operation. This is why the Committee has strived to remove anyone who speaks the truth including Trustees.

The mosque can hold up to 5,000 worshippers and is one of the biggest in the city and a very popular location for largescale funerals.

Dozens of allegations, accompanied by screenshots of WhatsApp exchanges, copies of reports and other supporting documents have been submitted to the charities regulator in the past year.

In response, the mosque charity – called Dar Ul Uloom Islamia Rizwia (Bralawai) – says it is working closely with the Charity Commission and believes the leadership is well placed to address concerns. The charity is currently subject of a regulatory compliance inquiry by the regulator.

The long overdue accounts for 2019, only now posted online, reveal that the mosque charity failed to keep any records of donations given by families and individuals, nor of supplementary school fees relating to educational services.

As a result, say the auditors, there is no way of knowing for sure whether the donations and income declared and banked by the mosque charity accurately reflects the amounts received.

Auditors Locke Williams Associates state: “The charity did not have in place appropriate internal financial policies or controls with regard to the receipt, recording and banking of donations

and supplementary school fees.

“As a result of this, there are no records of donations or supplementary school fees ‘receivable’ or ‘received’, the only records available being those of such income that was banked into the Charity’s bank accounts.

“Had we had access to appropriate records and there had been appropriate financial controls in place, we may have reached a conclusion that the income reported in these financial statements was incomplete and thereby materially understated.

“Due to the lack of detailed records of recording income, we were further unable to verify with reasonable certainly that the allocation of income banked, between that of donations and supplementary school fees, is accurate.”

Their report concluded: “We were unable to satisfy ourselves concerning the completeness of donations and supplementary school fees income. We have concluded that where the other information refers to income or the net result for the financial year, it may be materially misstated for the same reason.”

A total income of £472,340 was declared by the mosque, which included donations and legacies totalling £176,846 and supplementary school income of £58,209.

The mosque reported it has assets and ‘investment property’ worth more than £7.4 million, and ended the 2018-19 financial year with a balance sheet of over £10 million. It had a year end cash and cash equivalents sum of £2,661,314 in the bank.

Concerns have also been raised about whether worshippers and families understand that the charity and the funeral service that operates out of the mosque are separate entities. Previously funerals were part of the charitable enterprise, but since 2020 have operated as a business, though is listed in the accounts as a related party.

Mr ul-Haq and fellow trustee Abdul Khaliq are both directors of Golden Hillock Islamic Funeral Service Ltd. There is also a second private funeral company, called Golden Hillock Islamic Funerals Ltd, whose directors are Malik Sajjid Hussain and Mohammed Konane, who is also a charity trustee.