‘Proud British Pakistanis’ Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan Swindling the Taxpayer Money

Fraudsters Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan operating out of a south London office block, have been swindling the taxpayer by arranging fake bounce back loans worth tens of thousands of pounds a time.

As per DM, Reporters, posing as businessmen facing financial difficulties, were offered fake tax returns so that they could show they had a turnover of £200,000 – meaning they could apply for the maximum £50,000 Government-backed bounce back loan available.

Two consultants demanded £6,000 in cash to submit these false accounts to HMRC so the loan could be processed.

scammers then promised to ‘eliminate’ the paperwork as soon as the £50,000 loan was handed over – to avoid the client becoming liable for tax on the figures stated on the bogus return.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is ploughing at least £48million into the plan, and announced this week it is now being extended to the end of January.

The Government also guarantees to underwrite loans, to encourage banks to make funds quickly available to business owners.

But spending watchdogs warn up to 60 per cent of the loans may never be repaid or be handed to fraudsters. This would leave taxpayers facing an eye-watering bill of up to £26billion.

For further reading visit daily mail