‘Proud British Pakistanis’ Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan Swindling the Taxpayer Money

Posted on by

Fraudsters Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan operating out of a south London office block, have been swindling the taxpayer by arranging fake bounce back loans worth tens of thousands of pounds a time.

'Proud British Pakistanis' Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan Swindling the Taxpayer Money
‘Proud British Pakistanis’ Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan Swindling the Taxpayer Money

As per DM, Reporters, posing as businessmen facing financial difficulties, were offered fake tax returns so that they could show they had a turnover of £200,000 – meaning they could apply for the maximum £50,000 Government-backed bounce back loan available. 

Two consultants demanded £6,000 in cash to submit these false accounts to HMRC so the loan could be processed. 

The

scammers then promised to ‘eliminate’ the paperwork as soon as the £50,000 loan was handed over – to avoid the client becoming liable for tax on the figures stated on the bogus return.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is ploughing at least £48million into the plan, and announced this week it is now being extended to the end of January. 

The Government also guarantees to underwrite loans, to encourage banks to make funds quickly available to business owners.  

But spending watchdogs warn up to 60 per cent of the loans may never be repaid or be handed to fraudsters. This would leave taxpayers facing an eye-watering bill of up to £26billion. 

For further reading visit daily mail

Recent Posts From Google

  1. ‘Proud British Pakistanis’ Zohaib Butt and Imran Khan Swindling the Taxpayer Money
    Posted on by
  2. Israr, 41, from Batley who killed his Own Son Say Han Ali aged, 3, Is Jailed
    Posted on by
  3. PIA Passenger Gets Back His 1 Million Lost Cash With The Help of Honest Official
    Posted on by
  4. Who Wins in Philadelphia County PA Election Results Pennsylvania 2020 USA
    Posted on by
  5. US 2020 Elections Results, Biden Ahead of Trump as Count Continues
    Posted on by