Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, opened up on the secret to a happy marriage. “I am just two years in. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much,” said the actor but added that for her conversation is the key. “According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret,” Priyanka told Vogue Australia.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Secret to Good Marriage with Much Younger Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick first got in touch via social media and soon, they began texting each other. They first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. After a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to get married in India in a wedding which became the social event of the year.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was the talk-of-the-town for its

grandeur. The wedding took place as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Speaking about her “epic wedding,” Priyanka said, “The secret behind world’s most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic.”

The 38-year-old, who has featured in several Bollywood and Hollywood films, spoke about the secret of her successful career. She said the secret is to just keep working, “The secret is to just keep my head down and keep working. Always look for the next step and never rest on your laurels. If you want to keep moving, the only thing you have got to do is move,” the actor quipped.

Priyanka recently made her public appearance at Billboard Music Awards 2021, where she was one of the presenters and Nick Jonas was the host of the ceremony. On the work front, she last featured in Netflix’s The White Tiger.